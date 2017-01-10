Afghanistan: Kandahar bombing likely to have planned in Quetta, says NDS
Kabul, Jan 17 : Standing firm on their stance, the Afghanistan security officials have said that the deadly Kandahar bombing, which killed at least a dozen people, was likely to have plotted in Pakistan's Quetta, local Khaama Press reported. The claim is reportedly made by National Directorate of Security , the Afghani intelligence agency.
