Afghanistan: Cricketer Shapoor Zadran escapes attack in Kabul

Kabul. Jan 8 : Afghani cricketer Shapoor Zadran escaped an attack unhurt following open-fire at his vehicle by unknown assailants, local Khaama Press reported.

Chicago, IL

