Afghanistan: At least 10 ISIS and Lashkar-e-Islam militants killed
Kabul, Jan 28 : At least 10 ISIS and Lashkar-e-Islam militants have been killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. The militants died in separate operations carried out by the US and local forces.
