Afghanistan: 12 Daesh fighters among ...

Afghanistan: 12 Daesh fighters among dozens of insurgents killed in security operations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

An Afghan policeman watches as a cache of alcohol and drugs burns on the outskirts of Kabul on December 20, 2016. Dozens of insurgents have been killed during counter-terrorism operations in different parts of the country, the Ministry of Defense says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,740
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec '16 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC