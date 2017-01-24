Afghan vice-president's bodyguards face arrest over abuse case

Afghan authorities ordered the arrest of nine bodyguards of Vice President Rashid Dostum on Tuesday, over allegations of sexual violence and torture of a political rival in a case that has caused deep alarm among Western allies of the Kabul government. Dostum has proved a difficult and unpredictable ally for President Ashraf Ghani, who brought the ethnic Uzbek into the national unity government after the disputed 2014 election, despite longstanding accusations of human rights abuses.

