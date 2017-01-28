Afghan Taliban's new chief replaces 24 'shadow' officials
The leader of the Afghan Taliban recently replaced "shadow" governors in 16 of the country's 34 provinces, as he sought to consolidate his influence over the insurgency, senior figures in the movement said this week. A list seen by Reuters, and confirmed by the Islamist militant movement's main spokesman, names another eight provincial-level officials, including one whose job will be to offer technical support for major attacks on urban areas.
