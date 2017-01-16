Afghan Taliban seek 'to establish an Islamic state on earth'
In a propaganda video that promoted its Al Farouq Training Camp, the Taliban said that the ultimate goal of its jihad is "to establish an Islamic state on earth." The Al Farouq camp is the latest training site publicized by the Taliban.
