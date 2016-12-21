Afghan Police Officer Killed In Bomb ...

Afghan Police Officer Killed In Bomb Blast

14 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Afghan officials say at least one police officer was killed and five others were wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in eastern Logar Province on January 2. Salim Saleh, a spokesman for the Logar governor, said three road construction engineers were also among the wounded in the blast in the Mohammad Agha district.

Chicago, IL

