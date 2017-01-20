Afghan orchestra puts women's rights centre stage at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland: Global leaders who attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos are used to discussing women's rights on panels. On Thursday they got a chance to hear an all-female Afghan orchestra that has overcome Islamist death threats on its way to its first international performance in the elite ski resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
