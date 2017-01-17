Afghan Official Reports Iranian, Pakistani Aid To Taliban In Helmand

The governor of Afghanistan's volatile Helmand Province said Iranian and Pakistanis have recently met with Taliban insurgents involved in fighting Afghan forces. Governor Hayatullah Hayat told Radio Free Afghanistan on January 22 that "Iranian interference [in Afghan affairs] has increased" recently, noting the meeting with Taliban fighters in Helmand's Garmsir district that he said also involved Pakistanis.

