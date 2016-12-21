Afghan minister suspended over phone ...

Afghan minister suspended over phone tax investigation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Birds fly over as the sun sets in Kabul, Afghanistan. Yasin Sameem, a spokesman for the communications ministry, said the decision to suspend Communications Minister Abdul Razaq Wahidi was taken after an audit into the collection of a 10 per cent tax on mobile phone top-ups imposed in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 35,721
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Sat Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,246 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC