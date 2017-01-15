Abducted Red Cross Staffer ReleasedThe staff member was abducted in Kunduz, Afghanistan in December.
According to a press release from the International Committee of the Red Cross, a staff member who was abducted in Kunduz, Afghanistan on December 19 has been released. "We are relieved and grateful that Juan Carlos is now back with us, safe and sound," said the ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli.
