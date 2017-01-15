Abducted Red Cross Staffer ReleasedTh...

Abducted Red Cross Staffer ReleasedThe staff member was abducted in Kunduz, Afghanistan in December.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

According to a press release from the International Committee of the Red Cross, a staff member who was abducted in Kunduz, Afghanistan on December 19 has been released. "We are relieved and grateful that Juan Carlos is now back with us, safe and sound," said the ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 hr USAUSAUSA 35,824
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Fri themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec '16 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,944,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC