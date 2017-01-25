A teen who fled Afghanistan when his ...

A teen who fled Afghanistan when his father was murdered 'has...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: IcNetwork

Bashir Naderi, 19, has seen his case taken up by MPs and members of the public with thousands calling for him to be allowed to stay A teenager born in Afghanistan has been refused permission to remain in the UK despite spending half his life in Wales . Bashir Naderi, 19, fled to Britain from Afghanistan when he was 10 years old after his father was murdered by the Taliban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 38 min How Climate Scien... 35,856
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,087 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC