A teen who fled Afghanistan when his father was murdered 'has...

Bashir Naderi, 19, has seen his case taken up by MPs and members of the public with thousands calling for him to be allowed to stay A teenager born in Afghanistan has been refused permission to remain in the UK despite spending half his life in Wales . Bashir Naderi, 19, fled to Britain from Afghanistan when he was 10 years old after his father was murdered by the Taliban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.