41 militants killed, 25 injured in Afghanistan in past 24 hrs: gov't

At least 41 militants were killed and 25 others injured after Afghan army, police and intelligence agency personnel launched wide-scale operations against insurgents' hideouts within the past 24 hours, said a statement of Afghanistan 's Defense Ministry Sunday. "During the past 24 hours, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted joint offensive operations in order to protect lives and properties of people, also defeating the insurgents in different parts of the country that as a result, 41 insurgents killed and 25 others wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

