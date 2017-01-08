300 Marines to Aid Fight Against Tali...

300 Marines to Aid Fight Against Taliban in Spring

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Approximately 300 United States Marines will return this spring to help fight a resurgent Taliban in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, the site of a yearslong bloody campaign, American officials in Afghanistan said on Saturday. United States Marines arriving in Kandahar in October 2014, as British and American forces withdraw from the Camp Bastion-Leatherneck complex in Helmand Province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 min Flirtz4306 35,773
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec '16 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC