2016 deadliest year for journalists in Afghanistan: watchdog1 hour ago

Kabul, Jan 19: Afghanistan suffered its deadliest year on record for journalists in 2016, according to a report released today which said the country is the second most dangerous for reporters in the world after Syria. As least 13 journalists were killed last year, the Afghan Journalists' Safety Committee said, adding that the Taliban was behind at least ten of the deaths.

