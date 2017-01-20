2 killed in bomb attack on sport fans in Afghanistan

SHARIF, Afghanistan, Jan. 20 -- Two persons were killed and five others wounded Friday evening after a bomb struck the ground of Buzkashi, a national game, in the Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, provincial police spokesman said. "The initial information found two persons were killed and five others wounded after an Improvised Explosive Device was detonated at a Buzkashi ground in Khulm District.

