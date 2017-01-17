17:25 Mongolian peacekeepers receive medals from NATO

17:25 Mongolian peacekeepers receive ...

Mongolian peacekeepers receive medals from NATO

Read more: AkiPress

Mongolian peacekeepers have received the honour of being awarded with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal for taking part in Operation 'Decisive Support' in Afghanistan, reports news.mn.

Chicago, IL

