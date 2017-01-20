16 policemen killed in Afghanistan at...

16 policemen killed in Afghanistan attack

Kabul, Jan 20 - At least 16 policemen were killed in a militant attack in the southern Afghanistan province of Kandahar on Friday, an official said. The militants stormed a police checkpoint in Miwand district, Xinhua news agency reported.

