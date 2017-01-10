101st Airborne Division "Rakkasan" nurse saves Afghan Soldier's life
A 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division nurse deployed in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel saved the life of an Afghan National Defense Security Force member Saturday. Captain Christine Kampas, a medical adviser, saved the Afghan by conducting CPR on him after he went into respiratory failure while being transported from an Afghan medical facility to a NATO military medical facility at Kandahar Airfield.
