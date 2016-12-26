Woman pilot flees Afghanistan

Feb. 18, 2010: According to reports by Afghan media, ordered by a local [ NATO ally] warlord called Fazl Ahad, two Afghan women were publicly flogged in Ghor province in Western Afghanistan. The spokesman of Ghor's governor, Abdul Hai Khatibi, said these women were forcibly married in Dolina district, but later they both ran away from their husbands' houses.

