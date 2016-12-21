Why do Arab soldiers only fight well ...

Why do Arab soldiers only fight well when they are religious fanatics?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: American Thinker

There was an unintentionally funny article about the Iraqi army at Yahoo News . The Iraqi army is slowly advancing on Mosul in Northern Iraq, but they are stymied by a handful of Islamic State bandits: It took up to 10 days for Iraqi troops to move a few hundred meters and retake the neighborhood of al-Barid, a district of grand, upscale homes where fruit trees grow in the gardens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 35,652
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Wed Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 7 CO_PI 22
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC