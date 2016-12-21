Week in Pictures: From Philippines to...

Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Troops stand guard during a ceremony on the anniversary of the death of national hero Jose Rizal, at the Jose Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines. Filipinos honoured Rizal, whose death by firing squad on December 30,1896, helped inspire a Philippine revolution for independence against Spanish occupation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 1 hr Lips9945 42
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Thu USAUSAUSA 35,720
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC