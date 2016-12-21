US sanctions seven Pak entities relat...

US sanctions seven Pak entities related to country's missile programme

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The US have expressed its concerns to Pakistan with regard to tolerance for Afghan Taliban groups operating from Pakistani soil The US has slapped sanctions on seven Pakistani entities associated with the country's missile programme, a media report said on Saturday. An official notification by the US Department of Commerce said that the entities added to the Export Administration Regulations list "have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US," Dawn reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 4 hr Lips9945 42
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Dec 29 USAUSAUSA 35,720
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,786 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,761

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC