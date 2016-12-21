US military confirms deaths of al Qae...

US military confirms deaths of al Qaeda deputy emir for eastern Afghanistan, explosive expert

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Long War Journal

The US military announced that an Oct. 23 airstrike in the province of Kunar that killed Faruq al Qahtani, al Qaeda's leader for eastern Afghanistan, also killed both his deputy and an explosives expert. The three al Qaeda leaders were plotting attacks against the West as well as inside of Afghanistan.

