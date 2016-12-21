Tripartite meet on Afghanistan to include Kabul, others
MOSCOW: Russia, China and Pakistan agreed to include Afghanistan and some other countries to expand their tripartite consultations on the Afghan conflict, after Kabul objected to its absence from the regional discussions. "The parties agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan," a joint statement issued after a meeting of the senior officials of the three countries said here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|4 hr
|fubar
|29
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Glitter2639
|35,719
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC