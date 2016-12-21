Tripartite meet on Afghanistan to inc...

Tripartite meet on Afghanistan to include Kabul, others

MOSCOW: Russia, China and Pakistan agreed to include Afghanistan and some other countries to expand their tripartite consultations on the Afghan conflict, after Kabul objected to its absence from the regional discussions. "The parties agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan," a joint statement issued after a meeting of the senior officials of the three countries said here.

Chicago, IL

