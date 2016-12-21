Trade utopia of CPEC will remain inco...

Trade utopia of CPEC will remain incomplete if India is kept out

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

General Riaz's invitation to India to join CPEC is conditional on India calling off its Afghan proxy warriors mobilised expressly to disrupt CPEC because it "endangers India's security". The only big thing going for an isolated Pakistan is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... 3 hr Le Jimbo 41
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Thu USAUSAUSA 35,720
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC