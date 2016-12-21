Taliban: Peace Talks Not Possible Unt...

Taliban: Peace Talks Not Possible Until Foreign 'Occupation' of Afghanistan Ends

The Taliban has rejected latest United Nations calls for engaging in peace talks with the Afghan government, and instead demanded the world body pressure U.S.-led foreign troops to end their "occupation" of Afghanistan if the U.N. truly wants an end to the 15-year war. "Our fight is for independence, and as long as foreign occupation forces are present here any talk about peace and reconciliation is meaningless," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told VOA Friday.

Chicago, IL

