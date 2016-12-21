Taliban: Peace Talks Not Possible Until Foreign 'Occupation' of Afghanistan Ends
The Taliban has rejected latest United Nations calls for engaging in peace talks with the Afghan government, and instead demanded the world body pressure U.S.-led foreign troops to end their "occupation" of Afghanistan if the U.N. truly wants an end to the 15-year war. "Our fight is for independence, and as long as foreign occupation forces are present here any talk about peace and reconciliation is meaningless," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told VOA Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|35,680
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC