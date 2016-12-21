Sikh community head shot dead in Afghanistan
Lala Del Souz was gunned down at about 9 am in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area of Kunduz city. The head of the Sikh community in Afghanistan's restive Kunduz city was shot dead by unknown gunmen today, the second such incident within three months, triggering fear among the minority group members.
