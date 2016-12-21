Russia to hold trilateral talks on Afghanistan
Kabul, Dec 25 : Russia along with Pakistan and China will hold secretary-level trilateral talks in Moscow on December 27 about restoration of peace in Afghanistan, the media reported. [NK World] "Russia is gravely concerned over expansion and growing influence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and it wants to play an active role to bring different stakeholders to a negotiating table with reference to Afghanistan," said a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|35,695
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC