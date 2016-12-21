Russia to hold trilateral talks on Afghanistan

Russia to hold trilateral talks on Af...

Kabul, Dec 25 : Russia along with Pakistan and China will hold secretary-level trilateral talks in Moscow on December 27 about restoration of peace in Afghanistan, the media reported. [NK World] "Russia is gravely concerned over expansion and growing influence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan and it wants to play an active role to bring different stakeholders to a negotiating table with reference to Afghanistan," said a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry Office.

Chicago, IL

