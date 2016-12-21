Roadside Bomb Kills At Least Two Civi...

Roadside Bomb Kills At Least Two Civilians In Eastern Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

At least two Afghan civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in the eastern province of Laghman early on December 25, a local official said. The incident took place near a shrine in Mihterlam, the provincial capital, said Sarhadi Zwak, a spokesman for the Laghman provincial governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Aquarius-wy 35,695
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,261 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC