Queen bees: how honey co-ops help Afghan women take control
In this photograph taken on November 5, 2016, Afghan Hazara women beekeepers check beehives as they work at a bee farm in the Yakawlang District of Bamiyan Province. AFP / Wakil KOHSAR In the mountainous central province of Bamiyan, one of the country's least developed but most liberal regions, beekeeping complements its only other commercial crop, potatoes, and gives rural women the chance to become entrepreneurs.
