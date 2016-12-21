Photos: Christmas around the world

Photos: Christmas around the world

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

A British airman dressed as Santa Claus waves from a helicopter to a soccer match between British and German soldiers on Christmas day at Operation Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. NATO soldiers, Resolute Support mission played a soccer match marking the 102 year anniversary of WW1 in Kabul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,716
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,049

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC