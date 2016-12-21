Peter Lucas: Bergdahl awaits another gift from President Obama
But Christmas is coming. So don't be surprised if Obama lets Sgt. Bergdahl walk instead of having him stand trial, as scheduled, for desertion and misbehavior in the face of the enemy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,652
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Wed
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 7
|CO_PI
|22
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC