Peace in Afghanistan can be brought by denying safe havens to...
New York [United States], Dec.20: India's permanent envoy to the U.N. Syed Akbaruddin has said that sustainable peace can be brought in Afghanistan by denying safe heavens to the terrorist groups in its neighbourhood. "If we are to bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan, groups and individuals that perpetrate violence against the people and the Government of Afghanistan must be denied safe havens and sanctuaries in Afghanistan's neighbourhood," he said.
