Peace in Afghanistan can be brought b...

Peace in Afghanistan can be brought by denying safe havens to...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: India.com

New York [United States], Dec.20: India's permanent envoy to the U.N. Syed Akbaruddin has said that sustainable peace can be brought in Afghanistan by denying safe heavens to the terrorist groups in its neighbourhood. "If we are to bring sustainable peace to Afghanistan, groups and individuals that perpetrate violence against the people and the Government of Afghanistan must be denied safe havens and sanctuaries in Afghanistan's neighbourhood," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 35,652
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Wed Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 7 CO_PI 22
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC