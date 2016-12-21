Officials Count Around 30,000 War Dea...

Officials Count Around 30,000 War Dead in Afghanistan This Year

Hostilities in Afghanistan have left around 30,000 people dead and as many wounded, mostly insurgents, according to the latest official estimates. As of Sunday, counter-insurgency operations conducted by Afghan police and military forces around the country had left more than 18,500 "enemy" fighters dead and wounded 12,000 more, according to defense and interior ministry officials.

