Kidnapped American couple appear in Taliban video with young sons

Husband and wife Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman have been held hostage by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan since 2012 - and a recently released video clip confirms that Coleman has given birth to two boys while trapped in what she describes as a "Kafkaesque nightmare." Boyle, who's Canadian, and Coleman, a U.S. citizen, were abducted by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network while backpacking through Afghanistan.

