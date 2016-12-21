Kidnapped American couple appear in Taliban video with young sons
Husband and wife Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman have been held hostage by Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan since 2012 - and a recently released video clip confirms that Coleman has given birth to two boys while trapped in what she describes as a "Kafkaesque nightmare." Boyle, who's Canadian, and Coleman, a U.S. citizen, were abducted by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network while backpacking through Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,652
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Wed
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 7
|CO_PI
|22
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC