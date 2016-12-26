'Its Getting Worse And Worse': Iconic Female Afghan Pilot Wants Asylum In The US
In a picture taken on April 26, 2015, Afghanistan's first female pilot Niloofar Rahmani, 23, poses for a photograph at an Air Force airfield in Kabul. With a hint of swagger in her gait, Afghanistan's first female pilot since the ouster of the Taliban is defying death threats and archaic gender stereotypes to infiltrate an almost entirely male preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|3 hr
|watchitszparky
|8
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,718
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC