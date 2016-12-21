HORROR: Woman Beheaded in Afghanistan...

HORROR: Woman Beheaded in Afghanistan For Going Out in Public Without Her Husband

12 hrs ago

A 30 year old woman has reportedly been beheaded in the remote village Latti in Sar-e-Pul province, Afghanistan which is under Taliban control. A woman has reportedly been beheaded by a group of armed men in Afghanistan after she entered a city without her husband.

