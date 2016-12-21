Gunmen attack house of Afghan member ...

Gunmen attack house of Afghan member of parliament

Gunmen attacked the house of an Afghan member of parliament in the capital Kabul on Wednesday night, killing as many as five people, officials said. One police official said three gunmen attacked the house of Mir Wali, a member of parliament from the volatile southern province of Helmand and killed three security guards and two members of the MP's family.

