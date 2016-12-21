'Full Measure': The watchdog
It began with a gas station in Afghanistan that should have cost less than $500,000, but reportedly cost $43 million U.S. tax dollars. The deal was cut by a federal agency that has spent $800 million tax dollars to date.
