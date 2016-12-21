From Afghanistan mission to refugee e...

From Afghanistan mission to refugee education in NZ

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Scoop

Eight years after a life-changing army mission to Afghanistan, James Lowry's Christmas wish is to be able to help refugee children coming to New Zealand get ahead with their education. The Palmerston North schoolteacher is hoping for 1000 people to donate just a $1 a week to his newly launched charitable trust, the For Better Initiative, to develop new programmes and resources for refugee children.

Chicago, IL

