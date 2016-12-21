From Afghanistan mission to refugee education in NZ
Eight years after a life-changing army mission to Afghanistan, James Lowry's Christmas wish is to be able to help refugee children coming to New Zealand get ahead with their education. The Palmerston North schoolteacher is hoping for 1000 people to donate just a $1 a week to his newly launched charitable trust, the For Better Initiative, to develop new programmes and resources for refugee children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,652
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Wed
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 7
|CO_PI
|22
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC