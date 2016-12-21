Former Royal Marine refused bail over...

Former Royal Marine refused bail over Afghan murder

Thursday Dec 22

A former Royal Marine serving life after being found guilty of murdering an injured Afghan fighter in 2011 has been refused bail, pending a new challenge against his conviction. Alexander Blackman, 42, of Taunton in Somerset was convicted in November 2013 of the murder of a Taliban insurgent in 2011.

Chicago, IL

