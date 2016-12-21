Eight Dead In Attack On Afghan Deputy's House
An Afghan man removes burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament that was attacked by the Taliban in Kabul on December 22. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault, which began late on December 21, saying they targeted an "important gathering of security officials." The attack took place in the compound of the Helmand member of parliament, Mir Wali, who was hospitalized after he jumped from the roof to escape the attack, said Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of Kabul police's Criminal Investigation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|35,680
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
|Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser...
|Dec 4
|Charm2176
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC