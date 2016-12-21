Eight Dead In Attack On Afghan Deputy's House

An Afghan man removes burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament that was attacked by the Taliban in Kabul on December 22. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault, which began late on December 21, saying they targeted an "important gathering of security officials." The attack took place in the compound of the Helmand member of parliament, Mir Wali, who was hospitalized after he jumped from the roof to escape the attack, said Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of Kabul police's Criminal Investigation Department.

