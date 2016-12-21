China, Russia, Pak trilateral meet on...

China, Russia, Pak trilateral meet on Kabul an 'interference in internal issues': Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec. 27 : Voicing displeasure over the planned trilateral meeting between China, Russia and Pakistan on Kabul in Moscow, the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said that it is an obvious interference in internal issues. [NK World] The Afghan Parliament Members said that holding such a meeting on Afghanistan, without consulting its government is an obvious interference in internal issues, reports the Tolo News.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 28,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,213

