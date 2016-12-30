Children from Calais, France, camp sue Britain over denial of asylum
Three dozen children who lived in migrant camp in Calais, France, and sought asylum in Britain have sued the British Home Office over denials or a lack of response, a lawyer representing the children said. Children sent throughout France after the so-called Calais Jungle camp was dismantled by French authorities in October sued the British government on allegations Home Secretary Amber Rudd violated laws requiring the government to accept unaccompanied children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|9 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|33
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,720
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC