Children from Calais, France, camp sue Britain over denial of asylum

Three dozen children who lived in migrant camp in Calais, France, and sought asylum in Britain have sued the British Home Office over denials or a lack of response, a lawyer representing the children said. Children sent throughout France after the so-called Calais Jungle camp was dismantled by French authorities in October sued the British government on allegations Home Secretary Amber Rudd violated laws requiring the government to accept unaccompanied children.

