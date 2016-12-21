Canada calls for release of Joshua Bo...

Canada calls for release of Joshua Boyle, Canadian held in Afghanistan after new video appears

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: GlobalNews

Officials in Canada called Monday for the unconditional release of a Canadian man and his American wife after a new video appeared to show them begging their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors. The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Monday and has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 35,652
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Wed Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 7 CO_PI 22
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC