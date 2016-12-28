Blast in Afghan capital wounds member...

Blast in Afghan capital wounds member of parliament

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NO REPORTER NARRATION A bomb attack targeted a member of Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul, on Wednesday wounding him and several other people, officials said. Fakori Behishti, a member of parliament from Bamyan province, and his son were wounded in the blast, an official with the parliament's security department said.

