Afghans who aided US military face lo...

Afghans who aided US military face long, fearful visa wait

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Army Capt. Matthew Ball relied heavily on his Afghan interpreter during a yearlong mission in one of Afghanistan's most dangerous areas, entrusting him daily with his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr The Fact Is 35,697
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
News Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert deser... Dec 4 Charm2176 5
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov 26 KIA 82
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC