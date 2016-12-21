Afghanistan's Sikh, Hindu Minorities ...

Afghanistan's Sikh, Hindu Minorities Demand Probe Into Sikh Killing

Sikh and Hindu communities in Afghanistan have demanded authorities investigate attacks against members of their communities, after a local Sikh community leader was shot dead in the northern city of Kunduz. Narmang Singh, a shopkeeker also known as Dilsoz, was killed by gunmen on his way to work on December 29, the second deadly attack against members of the Sikh community in Afghanistan since September.

Chicago, IL

